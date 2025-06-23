FNC hosts meeting of GCC Legislative Councils, European Parliament President in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of FNC and President of the 18th Regular Meeting of the Speakers of GCC Legislative Councils, hosted a high-level meeting today with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

The gathering took place at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, bringing together the heads of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s legislative bodies.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Khalid Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman; Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council of Qatar, and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In his opening remarks, FNC Speaker stated that this meeting represents a milestone in the evolution of Gulf–European parliamentary relations. It reflects a shared understanding of the need to deepen institutional dialogue, broaden avenues for coordination, and solidify channels of consultation between parliamentary institutions, which now serve as key bridges of understanding between the peoples of the GCC and Europe.

Ghobash also emphasised that ties between the GCC states and Europe stretch across various historical phases and have taken multiple forms, rooted first in trade, maritime routes, and knowledge exchange, and now expanded into contemporary partnerships across the economic, security, political, cultural, and social spheres. These relations, he noted, are the fruit of mutual awareness and a genuine appreciation for each party’s regional and international influence.

He added that GCC–European relations took on greater clarity and depth with the establishment of the GCC, through which its member states have sought to strengthen relations with the European Union, recognising the EU as a major player in the international order and a source of advanced institutional experience. Conversely, Europe has come to recognise the Gulf region as a promoter of moderation in global politics and a key contributor to regional and international stability.

For her part, Metsola expressed her gratitude to the UAE for the warm welcome, openness, and commitment shown in hosting this historic meeting.

“We gather at a time when the security situation in the Middle East remains deeply concerning,” she stated. “I commend your concrete commitments to peace and stability, both within the region and beyond. Your countries have hosted ceasefire negotiations in several conflicts, and we are partners in confronting terrorist attacks, combating maritime piracy, and choosing the path of diplomacy.”

“In this context,” she added, “the partnership between the European Union and the GCC is not only essential but strategic.”

Al Budaiwi delivered a speech in which he expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his steadfast support for GCC unity and for hosting this important meeting.

He also extended his gratitude to Saqr Ghobash for his initiative in convening the session, emphasising the significance of continued high-level visits and dialogue between the two sides.