Qatar closes airspace in precautionary measures

DOHA, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Qatari authorities have announced a temporary suspension of air navigation within the nation's airspace. This measure is a proactive step in response to the evolving regional situation, underscoring Qatar's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement released today via the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that official channels are closely monitoring ongoing developments. The Ministry is coordinating with regional and international partners to assess the situation and will disseminate updates to the public through official channels as they become available.

The ministry reiterated that the security and safety of all individuals within Qatar remain paramount. The government is prepared to take all necessary preventive actions to ensure continued protection.