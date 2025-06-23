UAE Gender Balance Council hosts 'Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value' workshop

DUBAI, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- In another initiative aimed at advancing women’s participation in the economic sphere, the UAE Gender Balance Council, in collaboration with the World Bank, hosted the “Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value” workshop, focused on accelerating practical tools to support pay equity across sectors.

Organised under the UAE Gender Balance Centre of Excellence and Knowledge Exchange, the event brought together senior UAE government officials, private sector leaders, including representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and global experts to build on current policy foundations and examine legal and institutional frameworks, job evaluation methodologies, and effective mechanisms to assess and address gender pay gaps.

The workshop was held following an impactful dialogue during the “GCC Knowledge Exchange Workshop,” hosted by the United Arab Emirates on June 17 and 18. The event brought together policymakers and experts from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the World Bank to discuss strategies for enhancing women’s economic empowerment across the region. The workshop focused on in-depth discussions on legal structures, objective job evaluation tools, and fair compensation mechanisms to drive equitable workplaces.

The “Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value” workshop, held on June 19, served as a powerful platform to explore various aspects related to this principle. Through a series of interactive sessions, participants examined legal and institutional frameworks, job evaluation methodologies, and effective mechanisms for identifying and addressing gender pay gaps.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court and President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said, “From the earliest days of our nation, the leadership of the UAE has recognised the essential role of women in shaping our development and future. The UAE was the first country in the region to issue legislation on equal pay between men and women in the public sector in 2019, followed by a 2020 law to ensure equal pay for work of equal value in the private sector.”

She continued, “The principle of pay equity stands at the heart of inclusive and sustainable progress. It reflects the UAE’s steadfast dedication to fairness, opportunity, and empowerment.”

“Embedding gender balance into the fabric of our national economy requires more than commitment — it requires sustained collaboration between the public and private sectors. Recognising and rewarding contribution, regardless of gender, is essential to building strong communities, successful institutions, and a competitive economy.

"Our focus is to support workplaces where both women and men are valued fairly and equally. When we align intention with action, and encourage innovation alongside accountability, we help build a future where everyone can thrive,” she added.

Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said, “The UAE Gender Balance Centre of Excellence and Knowledge Exchange aims to promote gender pay equity by advancing innovation and global knowledge sharing. The gender pay equity workshop represents another important step in turning the core values of gender balance into tangible progress.”

“The UAE’s legislative and policy efforts have earned it the top ranking in the Middle East and North Africa region in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law report, as well as leading positions in several global gender equality indices.”

She continued, “By fostering a discussion between government, private sector, and global experts, we are collectively advancing a national priority that impacts economic growth and global competitiveness.”

The event aimed to empower employers with practical resources to evaluate roles objectively, ensure fair compensation, and promote continuous improvement. The UAE Gender Balance Centre of Excellence and Knowledge Exchange continues to play a central role in this process, helping translate commitment into action by advancing innovation and global knowledge sharing.”

Mouza Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said, “Gender balance is not only a principle we uphold — it is a core pillar of our national vision. Achieving gender pay equity requires effective systems and ongoing commitment across all sectors — a goal this workshop seeks to advance through shared insight and collaboration."

“During the workshop, private sector leaders shared valuable insights and best practices that are making a difference in narrowing the pay gap within their organisations. Together, we can set new benchmarks for inclusive workplaces, fair compensation, and equal opportunity,” she added.

“Implementing pay equity is crucial for creating fair and competitive labour markets,” said Iva Hamel, the World Bank’s Resident Representative to the UAE, and Kingdom of Bahrain. “We are committed to providing the necessary tools and guidance to ensure that pay equity is achieved across all sectors in partnership with the UAE Gender Balance Council under the UAE Gender Balance Center for Excellence & Knowledge Exchange. True progress requires both policy reform and practical implementation,” she added.

Key public sector stakeholders that attended the workshop included the UAE Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. They were joined by a broad spectrum of private sector leaders.