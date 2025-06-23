Ferjan Dubai launches second edition of Al Freej Fridge humanitarian campaign to distribute 2 million bottles of water, juices, frozen treats to workers

DUBAI, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- Supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Ferjan Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE Food Bank, has launched the second edition of the humanitarian community campaign “Al Freej Fridge.”

The initiative aims to distribute 2 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to workers across Dubai to help alleviate the effects of summer heat and reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion in the Dubai community.

The campaign runs until August 23, covering various areas across the emirate and targeting cleaning and construction workers, delivery drivers, and road and landscaping workers. The goal is to help reduce health risks associated with high temperatures, such as dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Suqia UAE and the UAE Food Bank play a pivotal role in supporting the “Al Freej Fridge” campaign and advancing its humanitarian goals. Suqia UAE provides large quantities of bottled water for distribution to workers, while the UAE Food Bank offers access to its equipped warehouses for storing water, beverages, and frozen items.

It also allocates refrigerated distribution vehicles to ensure safe and timely delivery to workers, in addition to mobilising its volunteers to participate in on-the-ground distribution efforts.

Ibrahim Al Balooshi, Director of Sustainability and Partnerships at MBRGI, said, “The ‘Al Freej Fridge’ campaign reflects the essence of our mission at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which places people at the heart of its priorities. We aim to reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion within UAE society. This campaign is part of our ongoing support for humanitarian and community-driven initiatives that make a direct difference in people’s lives and promote the spirit of human unity.”

He added, “Al Freej Fridge is a model of collaborative humanitarian action, where institutional efforts meet community energy and volunteerism to tangibly improve the quality of life for workers, individuals who play a vital role in advancing sustainable development, especially during the harsh summer months. We deeply appreciate Ferjan Dubai for its outstanding efforts in running this campaign for the second year in a row, and for its ongoing commitment to supporting the Dubai community.”

Alia Al Shamlan, Director of Ferjan Dubai, stated, “The ‘Al Freej Fridge’ campaign is one of our grassroots community initiatives, inspired by our authentic values and the spirit of solidarity that defines our society. Originating in Dubai’s residential neighbourhoods, the campaign embodies a message of gratitude to the workers who play a fundamental role in the progress and prosperity of the emirate.”

She continued, “Building on the significant success of the first edition in summer 2024, this second edition expands its reach by aiming to distribute 2 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to workers. Our goal is to help ease the impact of extreme heat during the summer and ensure their wellbeing as they carry out essential tasks across the emirate. We greatly value the fruitful cooperation with our campaign partners, which is instrumental in achieving our goals and delivering this humanitarian message to the target groups in the most effective way.”

As part of the “Al Freej Fridge” campaign, Ferjan Dubai deploys refrigerated vehicles that roam various districts in Dubai to distribute water, juices, and frozen refreshments to workers at outdoor working sites.

The campaign also includes fixed fridges placed in workers’ accommodations, stocked with water, juices, and frozen items, further expanding the initiative’s reach to as many beneficiaries as possible, while attracting volunteers from various segments of the society to participate in distribution efforts.

“Al Freej Fridge” also engages volunteers from all segments of society to take part in the distribution efforts. The campaign has encouraged community members to use their personal vehicles to deliver cold beverages to workers, fostering a spirit of cooperation and social unity in the UAE.

Campaign partners play a critical role by providing resources and logistical support to ensure efficient execution and widespread coverage across Dubai, maximising its reach, drawing smiles, and bringing joy to workers’ hearts.

The first edition of the “Al Freej Fridge” campaign, held in summer 2024, was a major success, having distributed 1 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to workers in Dubai. The initiative also received widespread support from government entities and private companies.

The campaign reflects Ferjan Dubai’s efforts to strengthen the commitment of neighbourhood residents toward their social responsibility, particularly in appreciation of workers’ dedication and hard work.

Ferjan Dubai is a social enterprise that aims to empower local communities in Dubai’s neighbourhoods and foster strong connections and trust between them and public and private institutions. It does so by encouraging volunteerism and community engagement to drive social movement, elevate quality of life, and promote positive behaviours and values within society.

