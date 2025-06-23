Gulf legislative leaders, President of European Parliament issue Joint Statement

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- At the conclusion of the 18th periodic meeting, hosted today by the Federal National Council (FNC) in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of Saqr Ghobash, the presidents of the Shura, Representative, National, and Nation Councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, along with the President of the European Parliament, issued a joint statement.

In light of the current military developments in the Arabin Gulf, the statement stressed the urgency of de-escalation, conflict containment, prudent diplomacy, and the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the best means of preserving regional and international security and stability.

They emphasised the importance of intensifying joint efforts to establish collaborative frameworks to address current global challenges. These include climate change, energy security, sustainable development, combating terrorism and extremism, and promoting universal human values of coexistence and tolerance.

The GCC legislative leaders and the President of the European Parliament extended their deepest gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the generous hospitality and warm welcome, which contributed significantly to the success of the meeting and its constructive outcomes. They also thanked the UAE government and people, and the Federal National Council, for their kind invitation and excellent organisation.

The participants praised the strong relations and strategic partnership between the GCC countries and the European Union, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests, which bolster security, stability, development, and prosperity on both sides.

They reaffirmed the importance of the first GCC-EU Summit, held on October 16, 2024, in Brussels, describing its outcomes as a roadmap and renewed incentive for strengthening and developing bilateral relations and partnerships. They stressed the need to advance parliamentary dialogue, promote mutual visits and exchanges of expertise, and consult on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They called for the immediate cessation of violations, the protection of lives, and the safe, immediate, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They demanded a ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and affirmed that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving just and comprehensive peace.

The leaders also addressed international efforts to end the war in Ukraine, reiterating their active commitment to resolving the conflict. They welcomed the Gulf states’ efforts in supporting ceasefire initiatives, enhancing maritime security in the Black Sea, and delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including prisoner exchanges and family reunifications.