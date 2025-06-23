Bahrain temporarily suspends its airspace

MANAMA, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Civil Aviation Affairs at Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has announced the temporary suspension of air navigation within the Kingdom's airspace. This measure is a precautionary step taken in light of evolving regional developments.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that the Ministry confirmed relevant authorities are monitoring developments around the clock in coordination with international partners. The statement emphasised the importance of following instructions issued by official authorities to ensure safety.