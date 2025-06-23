UAE President, VPs condole with Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passing of Prince Faisal bin Khalid

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies on the passing of Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Saud bin Mohammed Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar condolence cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.