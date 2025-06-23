Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Iran’s aggression against Qatar

RIYADH, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and denounced the aggression launched by Iran against the State of Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness. The Kingdom asserted that such actions are unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom affirmed its full solidarity and unwavering support for the State of Qatar, pledging to place all its capabilities at Qatar’s disposal to assist in any measures it may take.