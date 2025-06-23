Bahrain affirms support, solidarity with Qatar following Iran's attack on its territory

MANAMA, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain reaffirmed its full support for the sisterly State of Qatar following the Iranian attack on its territory.

In a statement by the Bahrain News Agency, the Kingdom expressed its complete solidarity with Qatar, emphasising the bonds of brotherhood and shared blood, and reaffirming the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states in these critical times. The statement called for collective efforts to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

The statement also declared Bahrain’s strong condemnation of the attack carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.