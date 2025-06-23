GCC Secretary-General strongly condemns Iran's missile attack on Qatar

RIYADH, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the missile attack launched by Iran against the territory of the State of Qatar.

He affirmed that this aggression constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC member states. He reiterated that the security of GCC states is indivisible and that the Council stands united with Qatar in facing any threat to its security and territorial integrity.

He stated: "At a time when Qatar and the GCC states are strongly condemning Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and are exerting every effort toward achieving a ceasefire and mediating a resolution, they are taken by surprise by this Iranian missile attack, which constitutes a breach of all international norms, treaties, and laws."

AlBudaiwi called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities by condemning this act of aggression, taking effective measures to deter Iran’s irresponsible behavior, restoring regional stability, preventing further escalation, and prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard the security of the region and the peace of its peoples.