Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of GCC legislative council leaders

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi a delegation of the presidents of the Shura, Representative, National, and Nation Councils from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. The delegation was led by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and attended by Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),

The delegation included Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al Maawali, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman; Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, in the Kingdom of Bahrain; Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council in Qatar.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation, and during the meeting—held in Abu Dhabi—both sides discussed ways to enhance avenues of cooperation among GCC states across various fields.

They also reviewed a number of issues and topics of mutual concern, particularly those related to advancing joint Gulf efforts.

Furthermore, the UAE top diplomat and the GCC legislative leaders discussed the dangerous developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional peace and security.