Abdullah bin Zayed receives European Parliament President to discuss cooperation, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

The UAE top diplomat welcomed the visit of Metsola, and during the meeting—held in Abu Dhabi—they discussed the paths of bilateral cooperation as well as ways to enhance relations at various levels to serve mutual interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the growing and evolving ties between the UAE and the EU, particularly following the recent announcement of the launch of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations between the two sides. This, he noted, reflects a mutual commitment to establishing a prosperous UAE–EU cooperation across multiple sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah also commended the deepening relations between the Federal National Council (FNC) and the European Parliament, especially as the UAE hosted a high-level parliamentary event today that included a special UAE-EU session chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, and attended by Metsola.

Additionally, Sheikh Abdullah and Metsola discussed the serious developments in the Middle East and their impacts on regional peace and security.

He emphasised the critical role of parliaments in supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at consolidating peace and stability in the region, as well as in safeguarding regional and international security.

The meeting was also attended by Saqr Ghobash, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Mohamed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union.