Jordan condemns Iranian aggression on Qatar

AMMAN, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Jordan strongly condemned the aggression launched by Iran against the State of Qatar, considering it a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, international law, the United Nations Charter, and a dangerous escalation.

In a statement reported by the Jordan News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Qatar in confronting any threats to its security and stability, and expressed support for any measures Qatar may take to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.

Ambassador Dr. Sufyan Al-Qudah, the official spokesperson for the ministry, stressed the need to end the escalation in the region and warned of the consequences of its continuation and expansion on regional security and stability as well as international peace and security.

Ambassador Al-Qudah also emphasised the necessity of halting all military actions and returning to the negotiation table and dialogue to overcome this critical phase the region is going through.