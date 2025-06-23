Kuwait strongly condemns attack on Al Udeid Air Base by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

KUWAIT, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks on Al Udeid Air Base in the brotherly State of Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, describing them as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter, and labelling the act as a dangerous escalation threatening peace, security, and stability in the region.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait’s full solidarity with its Qatari brothers—leadership, government, and people, and pledged its full support for all measures Qatar may take to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability, including its right to respond directly in proportion to the magnitude of this blatant aggression.

The statement further added that Kuwait also expresses its readiness to mobilise all its capabilities and resources to support the State of Qatar, affirming that Qatar’s security and stability are an integral part of Kuwait’s own security and stability, while praising the Qatari air defence systems for successfully intercepting the attack.

The Ministry reiterated Kuwait’s call for an immediate cessation of military operations and the widening conflict in the region, driven by Israeli military offensives, stressing the need for intensified efforts and enhanced regional and international coordination to resolve matters through diplomatic means.