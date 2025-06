KUWAIT, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) – The Kuwaiti Army's General Staff has denied reports circulating on social that a military air base was subjected to a missile attack, stressing that Kuwait's sovereignty is free from any violation or attack.

In a press statement on Monday carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff urged everyone to be accurate in circulating news and not to be swayed by rumours and false information, calling for obtaining information from official sources.