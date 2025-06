CAIRO, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed full solidarity with the State of Qatar over the assault and violation of its airspace by Iran, affirming that the act is unacceptable and condemned.

In a post on his official X account, Aboul Gheit once again warned of the dangers of escalation, expressing his hope that the current confrontation will be fully contained as soon as possible.