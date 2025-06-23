Arab Parliament condemns, denounces Iranian aggression on Qatar

CAIRO, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the aggression launched by Iran against the State of Qatar, describing it as a blatant and unacceptable violation of Qatari sovereignty, and a clear breach of international law.

In a statement issued this evening, the Arab Parliament renewed its warning against the expansion of the conflict in the region and the drift toward further escalation,in a way that threatens security and stability.

It reaffirmed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar and expressed complete support for any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.