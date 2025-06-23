Sultanate of Oman condemns Iranian missile attack on Qatar

MUSCAT, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman condemned Monday the missile attack launched by Iran on the State of Qatar.

In a statement, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the Iranian missile attack on sovereign sites in the State of Qatar an unacceptable and condemned act that violates the sovereignty of a sisterly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state, contradicts the policy of good neighbourliness, and threatens to expand the scope of the conflict, which will only lead to further damage and destruction and undermine the foundations of security, stability, and the safety of the peoples of the region.

The Ministry expressed the Sultanate of Oman's solidarity with the State of Qatar and the measures it is taking to preserve its security and stability.