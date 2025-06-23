UAE, Canada issue joint statement on visit to Ottawa of Abdullah bin Zayed

OTTAWA, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, hosted H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, for a visit to Canada from June 19 to 20, 2025. The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of Canada and the UAE to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, innovation, people-to-people ties, international development, and regional peace and security.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada. The two sides discussed the growing ties between Canada and the UAE.

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended to Prime Minister Carney an invitation to visit the UAE this year.

Canada and the UAE will continue to deepen their bilateral relationship by exploring new opportunities for cooperation, with particular emphasis on economic ties. Both countries welcomed the launch of the Dubai Chambers office in Toronto—the organization’s first in North America—which will serve as a strategic platform to foster deeper commercial ties. The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, attended the launch of the International Dubai Chambers alongside His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the UAE Foreign Minister’s Envoy to Canada. The new office comes as part of the Dubai Global initiative and deepening economic ties with Canada. This opening reflects a shared ambition to unlock new opportunities for collaboration in priority sectors, including artificial intelligence, energy and infrastructure, and underscores Canada’s important role in the UAE’s global trade and investment strategy.

Both countries also recognized the important role of the Canada-UAE Business Council in bringing together business leaders from both countries to develop actionable business opportunities and advance national economic objectives. Building on the strong foundation of institutional partnerships—exemplified by the global collaboration between Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and DP World across 15 ports and logistics parks—both countries expressed their intent to pursue new avenues for strategic investment and long-term economic engagement. Canada and the UAE reiterated their commitment to the swift conclusion of the ongoing negotiations for a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA).

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, co-led a business round table on June 19, 2025, organized by the Canada-UAE Business Council.

Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, and Digital Innovation: Recognizing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), both countries reaffirmed their interest in exploring collaboration in this critical domain. Canada, home to one of the world’s most dynamic AI ecosystems, recently appointed its first Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, reflecting a renewed national commitment to responsible AI leadership. The UAE, a global leader in AI and the first to appoint a Minister of State for AI, has articulated a dedicated foreign policy position on AI, emphasizing principles of international cooperation, sustainable development and responsible governance. In this regard, the UAE continues to invest in talent development, infrastructure and technology-access frameworks.

The Ministers welcomed ongoing dialogue between institutions and stakeholders to explore cooperation in AI and emerging technology research, commercialization, and responsible deployment. Both sides emphasized the importance of inclusive, secure, responsible, and sustainable AI development that supports innovation and economic growth.

Water: Both countries recognized that water lies at the core of climate action, affirming their shared commitment to addressing global water challenges. Both sides underscored the need to strengthen international cooperation, highlighting the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, as a key opportunity to advance global water efforts. They also stressed the importance of investing in water technology and innovation to scale up water-scarcity solutions, as exemplified by the UAE’s launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative in early 2024.

Energy and Natural Resources: Canada and the UAE reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing energy security and accelerating a just transition to a low-carbon economy. The UAE’s growing investment footprint in Canada demonstrates the strong commercial foundation for future cooperation. Canada welcomed the UAE’s interest in formalizing energy collaboration. Canada recognized the UAE’s pioneering efforts in the energy sphere and welcomed the UAE’s interest in promoting greater energy collaboration on an international level. Canada also expressed support for continued dialogue on joint initiatives in decarbonization, liquified natural gas, nuclear, hydrogen, and critical mineral value chains. In this context, Canada and the UAE highlighted their dedication to build on their current ties in the fields of energy and critical energy-transition minerals, while including a focus on promoting investment opportunities and enhancing mutual investment attraction.

International Peace and Security: Canada and the UAE reiterated their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and inclusive prosperity across the Middle East and beyond. Both countries emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, humanitarian leadership, and multilateral cooperation in addressing geopolitical challenges. They unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism. They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace and coexistence and their rejection of intolerance, hate speech, discrimination and all forms of extremism.

Canada and the UAE also restated that the principles of dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty are essential to resolving the conflict between Israel and Iran. Both sides stressed the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza; the release of all remaining hostages; and the urgent, sustainable, unhindered, at-scale flow of aid to address the appalling humanitarian catastrophe. Canada and the UAE also underscored the importance of sustained efforts to advance a serious political horizon toward the two-state solution. The Ministers reaffirmed the urgent need for de-escalation and urged all parties to refrain from actions that further destabilize the region. Both sides reasserted that diplomatic engagement remains essential to ensuring long-term regional stability and international security.

Joint Committee for Cooperation: Both countries are actively using the Joint Committee for Cooperation (JC) as a strategic platform to drive forward a deeper, more institutionalized partnership. Through regular, high-level dialogue, the JC is advancing collaboration in priority areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, and climate and energy. Canada will host the next Ministerial meeting, reinforcing the shared commitment to sustained, results-driven engagement.

International Development Cooperation: Canada and the UAE reaffirmed their mutual determination to address pressing global development and humanitarian challenges. Canada welcomed the UAE’s role as a global development and humanitarian partner. Recognizing the unprecedented scale and severity of humanitarian crises around the world, Canada and the UAE reaffirmed their shared commitment to cooperate closely in delivering assistance and empowering communities. Both countries underscored the importance of this partnership, and committed to leveraging their complementary strengths, particularly during a time of intensifying conflicts around the world.

Canada commended the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian and mediation efforts, including in Gaza, where the UAE has emerged as the largest bilateral aid donor, and in Ukraine, where the UAE has facilitated 15 prisoner-of-war exchanges, consistent with Canada’s ongoing efforts to address the human dimension of the war. These efforts underscore a shared commitment to upholding international humanitarian law and fostering dialogue in times of conflict. Both sides emphasized the importance of pursuing durable and just solutions grounded in international law and inclusive political processes. They expressed their mutual intent to continue working together on their shared goals of advancing stability and development, promoting tolerance and coexistence, protecting human dignity, and addressing hate speech, discrimination and all forms of extremism.

People to People: Canada and the UAE celebrated their deepening people-to-people ties, which serve as a cornerstone of the growing bilateral partnership. Canada welcomed the increasing number of Emirati students in Canadian higher education institutions, reflecting mutual recognition of academic excellence. The UAE acknowledged the valuable contributions of the more than 60,000 Canadians living and working in the Emirates, who continue to enrich the diversity, innovation and vibrancy of UAE society.

The two countries also stressed their shared commitment to cultural exchange and intercultural dialogue to foster mutual understanding and respect. Both sides recognize the landmark presentation of the “As the Sun Appears from Beyond” exhibition, which celebrates the richness and diversity of contemporary Islamic art, and recently showcased in Toronto through a partnership between the Aga Khan Museum and the UAE Ministry of Culture.

Conclusion: The two sides reaffirmed their strong and growing relationship, rooted in mutual respect, shared objectives, and a common vision for sustainable prosperity and global stability. The visit marked a significant step forward in the Canada-UAE relationship. Both countries are committed to maintaining high-level engagement, concluding further mutually beneficial instruments, and building a durable, forward-looking partnership that delivers tangible benefits for their peoples and contributes to global peace and prosperity.

