24 martyred, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 24 civilians were martyred and dozens more were injured early Tuesday morning in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas in Gaza City and gatherings of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid south of Wadi Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip.

Rescue and civil defence crews recovered five martyrs from under the rubble of a house bombed in the Sabra neighbourhood south of Gaza City. They were transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex, along with a number of wounded.

In a related development, medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported that the hospital received 19 martyrs and 146 wounded as a result of the bombing that targeted hundreds of citizens gathered to receive relief aid on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza.

The sources explained that 62 of the injured were in critical condition and were transferred to hospitals in the central Gaza Strip for treatment.

Since 7th October 2023, the Israeli occupation has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of tens of thousands of citizens, most of them children and women, while thousands more remain buried under the rubble.