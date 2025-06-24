Techies highlight AI-driven innovations at SRTI Park event

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- An array of advances and innovations in AI were showcased by tech experts and inhouse companies at an event organised by the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) at a Business Breakfast event hosted under the slogan “Born in Sharjah, Built for the World”.

Techies and experts from companies like Al Hathboor Bikal, Nvidia, HP and Qamia shared insights into the world of AI and quantum computing, and referred to the pioneering innovations being created at SRTI Park.

The speakers shared insights into AI Factory, a structured system for end-to-end lifecycle management of AI deployment and development. It serves as an AI-centred decision-making engine that optimises operations by utilising machine learning algorithms.

Speaking at the event, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, referred to UAE’s ambitions to be a leader in AI and stressed the need for more investment in this field.

He said, “This event is a platform to demonstrate how far Sharjah has come to create innovations for the world. Our aim is to connect these great companies with investors. We are constantly fine-tuning our strategy, and attracting startups in our focus areas, which include healthcare, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, mobility, and transport.”

The panelists highlighted three elements of building an AI factory: people, technology, and economy. They emphasised the importance of partnerships with data scientists, product managers, and CXOs.

They pointed out that the technology stack required for an AI factory includes data centres, intelligent compute stacks, orchestration platforms, and machine learning operations. A particular reference was made to the startups and how they could expand beyond their local markets, reaching global audiences, using these advanced technologies.

Among the products in the limelight was AHB’s Dialog XR, an LLM-Based Chatbot built entirely at SRTI Park. The domain knowledge-based LLM creates a conversational interaction platform that can be used as a multi-disciplinary tool for internal and external purposes to elevate organisational performance. Insights were provided into how AI factories could drive regional innovation and contribute to globally scalable solutions.

As part of the event, SRTI Park officials introduced the attendees to the ecosystem’s infrastructure and offerings and took them on a tour of the facilities, including the SoiLab (Sharjah Open Innovation Lab).