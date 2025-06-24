Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 to be launched on July 1

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), has announced the launch of the 2025 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions, which will run from 1st July to 1st September.

The promotion will feature the participation of more than 1,000 retail outlets across all cities and regions of the emirate. It is organised in collaboration with SCCI’s Shopping Malls Sector Business Group and in coordination with several relevant government entities in the emirate.

This year’s edition introduces “Shamsa”, a newly launched mascot character designed to enhance the campaign’s appeal to families and children. As the official promotional icon, Shamsa reflects a renewed focus on interactive, family-oriented entertainment, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for commerce, tourism and family-friendly experiences.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Monday at the Sharjah Chamber headquarters. The event was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA; and Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Jamal Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Shopping Promotions; Abdullah Al Baloushi, Head of SCCI’s Shopping Malls Sector Business Group; Fadi Musharafieh, Head of SCCI’s Hotel Sector Business Group; along with several representatives of partner organisations and government bodies in the emirate.

In his remarks, Al Owais said that Sharjah Summer Promotions reflects the Chamber’s forward-looking vision, inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to reinforce the emirate’s status as a premier shopping and tourism destination.

Commenting on the campaign, Al Midfa said, “This campaign is not merely a seasonal initiative but a reflection of our strategic vision, which focuses on enhancing cross-sector collaboration and delivering integrated tourism experiences.”

For his part, Al Qaseer noted that Sharjah Summer 2025 reflects Shurooq’s strategic objectives to position the emirate as a competitive summer destination within the UAE and the wider region.

Meanwhile, Al Awadi reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment, in cooperation with its partners, to making the Summer Promotions a comprehensive marketing platform.

As part of the campaign, organisers introduced the child-friendly cartoon character “Shamsa”, inspired by the Arabic word shams, meaning sun. Shamsa symbolises brightness, optimism and creativity, and serves as a central feature of this year’s entertainment offerings, which include recreational activities, artistic workshops, games and live performances tailored to younger audiences.

A key highlight of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 will be the launch of an interactive children’s festival, “Shamsa Entertainment City”, to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 15th July to 15th August.

Running over a two-month period, the campaign will offer a wide range of promotional events and large-scale discounts of up to 75 percent on a variety of products from top local and international brands.

Sharjah Summer Promotions will also introduce a smart application allowing users to participate in electronic raffle draws. Additionally, the organising committee has launched a digital platform at www.shjsummer.ae, providing a comprehensive overview of all offers, discount packages and partner services.