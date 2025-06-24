‘Ministry of Health’ organises workshop to promote healthy ageing

DUBAI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a training workshop for the Longevity Ambassadors Programme, bringing together a select group of middle-aged individuals from across the emirates.

The participants were chosen for their potential to become influential advocates in promoting a culture of health that supports quality of life as people age. The initiative aligns with the ministry’s strategy to promote public health by fostering a preventive, informed, and health-conscious society.

Held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, the three-day workshop is part of MoHAP’s efforts to build a health-conscious and prevention-focused society. It supports national policies and initiatives aimed at empowering individuals to take charge of their health, including the National Policy to Promote Healthy Lifestyles, family and elderly health programmes, and national plans for creating a sustainable preventive health model.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the “Longevity Ambassadors” initiative represents a tangible application of the ministry’s strategic vision to shift toward a proactive healthcare model, one that prioritises community engagement and comprehensive prevention.

Al Rand noted that empowering individuals to actively contribute to improving public health is a deliberate and forward-looking approach aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the national health system.

“This initiative supports the balance between population growth and the increasing burden of age-related chronic diseases,” he said, adding that it is established on scientific principles aligned with the national framework for healthy ageing.

