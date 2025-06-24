DGHR continues receiving entries for inaugural Research Awards 2025

DUBAI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) continues to receive submissions for the inaugural edition of the Research Awards 2025, launched in February 2025.

The initiative highlights DGHR’s strategic vision to support scientific research and invest in human capital to enhance Dubai’s government workplace with research insights and practical ideas that increase employees’ quality of life.

Currently, the department has received 20 research papers from 13 government entities. Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has contributed five entries, followed by DGHR with three. Other contributors include Dubai Health Authority, Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, among others.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of DGHR Department, said, “The submissions we received are a testament to the spirit of collaboration and integration between government and academic institutions to empower the government work system. This has been possible through leveraging scientific research as a strategic tool to promote innovation and improve performance.”

The research papers highlight various key themes linked to improving the government work system.

The department announced that the research papers received are currently undergoing a screening process to ensure compliance with submission criteria. Furthermore, all submissions will be assessed during August and September by an academic committee.

The department further stated that the final date for the submission is 8th August 2025. DGHR is launching a second awareness workshop in July 2025. The session will update participants with the latest developments of the awards and new improvements made on the official website.