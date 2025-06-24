Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the latest developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional peace and security.

Sheikh Abdullah and Bayramov stressed that advancing diplomacy and dialogue is essential for addressing current crises and promoting the foundations of lasting security and stability across the region and beyond.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest concerning bilateral ties and prospects for joint cooperation. They discussed opportunities to further develop collaboration across various sectors to support the common interests of both countries.

