Chinese taikonauts conduct space experiments related to microbiota, nutrient metabolism

BEIJING, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) - Chinese taikonauts have made steady progress in multiple experiments over the past week, including a vertical visual field study, and have also conducted research related to microbiota and nutrient metabolism, CCTV News reported on Monday.

In the field of space medicine, multiple studies have progressed smoothly. Using specialised equipment and testing software, the crew completed behavioral assessments, according to the report.

The data collected will help examine how microgravity and shifts in attentional focus affect the asymmetry of taikonauts' vertical visual fields and the associated neural mechanisms, providing valuable references for future mission planning and human-machine interface design.

The crew also conducted microbiota and nutrient metabolism research using a Raman spectrometer. By analysing metabolic components in urine samples, they further refined the indicator system and evaluation criteria for key metabolites. Downlinked samples will support multiple experiments, including studies on bone metabolism and regulatory interactions, according to CCTV News.

Additionally, the taikonauts continued collaborative research with the onboard intelligent flying robot, focusing on spatial human-robot interaction, robot behaviour modelling, and multimodal interaction technologies, to explore efficient cooperation methods with the smart assistant "Xiao Hang."