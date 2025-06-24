June's pension payments to be disbursed tomorrow: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said on Tuesday that this month’s pension payments will be disbursed on Wednesday, with funds to be deposited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The total value of June’s pension payments amounts to AED834,511,656.49, compared to AED782,578,834.21 in June 2024, marking an increase of AED51,932,822. The number of beneficiaries also rose to 49,984 from 48,335 in June 2024, an increase of 1,649.

The GPSSA called on pensioners and beneficiaries to keep their personal data up to date—either with the authority or their banks—to avoid delays in pension disbursement. It also encouraged the use of its Ma’ashi digital platform, which offers services such as data updates, pension enquiries, and certificate requests.

The disbursements cover civilians who are subject to the provisions of applicable Pension and Social Security Laws, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, under the pension laws applicable to them.