Dubai Chambers’ President elected as member of Executive Board of International Chamber of Commerce

DUBAI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has elected Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, as a member of its Executive Board, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in advancing global trade, driving business growth, and fostering international partnerships.

The ICC is the world’s largest business organisation, representing a network of 45 million companies ranging from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to multinational corporations (MNCs) that collectively employ over one billion people in more than 170 countries.

Founded in Paris in 1919, the ICC serves as the voice of the global business community. The value of merchandise trade conducted through its membership network exceeds US$17.5 trillion annually, with the organisation maintaining a presence in over 100 countries through its various national committees.

The appointment of Dubai Chambers’ President and CEO to the ICC Executive Board reflects Dubai’s prominent role in driving global cooperation, as well as building constructive partnerships that advance global trade and strengthen collaboration between business communities worldwide.

The move further consolidates Dubai’s status as a hub for shaping the future of global trade, facilitating business activity, and influencing international economic policy.

The appointment reaffirms the global community’s confidence in Dubai’s unique economic model, which combines an ambitious vision with flexible legislation, strong public-private sector collaboration, and robust support for business growth. It also reflects the emirate’s deep international ties and global position among the world’s leading centres for economic decision-making.

The ICC plays a vital role in promoting global trade growth and shaping international economic policy in collaboration with local and global institutions. The organisation is instrumental in establishing the rules governing international commercial transactions and the global economy.

Lootah commented, “Dubai is continuing to advance its efforts to strengthen international economic cooperation and enhance cross-border trade flows, with a strong focus on developing a dynamic global ecosystem that fosters private sector growth and promotes a more competitive business environment.”

