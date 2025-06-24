SEC reviews functioning of Sharjah’s rental system

SHARJAH, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), presided over a meeting of the Council on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, were present.

During the meeting, the Council discussed various topics aimed at enhancing the services provided by local departments to the community. They focused on ensuring these services meet the needs of residents in different areas.

One of the key points discussed was the rental process in Sharjah City. The Council reviewed reports that demonstrated the functioning of the rental system and the improvements made to simplify the rental application process.

They highlighted that these processes are now available on various digital platforms, making it more convenient for people.

Additionally, the Council reviewed proposed changes to the law regarding judicial fees in Sharjah. They agreed to send these suggestions to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to finalise the process of making this law official.