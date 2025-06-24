Phase one of ‘Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship’ launched

FUJAIRAH, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the first phase of the “Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship” initiative has been launched in the schools of Fujairah.

The initiative is part of an ambitious plan to enhance students’ mental skills, develop their rapid thinking and analytical abilities, and align educational practices with the emirate’s strategic vision and the demands of the digital age and future technologies.

The initial phase commenced with the formation of a specialised committee comprising representatives from the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Ministry of Education, the Fujairah Educational Zone, and subject-matter experts. This committee was tasked with developing the mechanisms necessary to systematically integrate mental Arithmetic into both curricular and extracurricular programmes across schools.

As part of the initiative, 50 teachers, primarily mathematics instructors from various schools, were trained intensively in collaboration with the international Smart Brain Centre, equipping them with the tools and pedagogical strategies required to implement mental Arithmetic techniques effectively within classrooms.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised that the launch of the initiative reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi to invest in the potential of young talent and to evolve the educational system to be more closely linked with real-world skills and cognitive development.