Minister of Higher Education praises UAE-based universities for climbing QS World University Rankings 2026

ABU DHABI, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, congratulated UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs) on their progress in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026.

He commended their rising positions in the prestigious index as a testament to the success of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to boost the global academic competitiveness of its higher education sector.

Dr. Al Awar said, “This year’s results clearly demonstrate the steady progress of UAE-based HEIs toward academic and research excellence and greater global presence.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) to empowering HEIs by providing tools to evaluate performance and improve outcomes. He also highlighted the Ministry’s strategic partnerships with QS and Times Higher Education, the top two global university rankings providers, aimed at strengthening the sector’s overall competitiveness.

He added, “At MoHESR, we believe global competitiveness starts with a future-focused, adaptable educational environment that aligns university programmes with national priorities and equips graduates with the skills needed for excellence and innovation.”

Seven UAE-based universities advanced in the QS World University Rankings 2026, which assessed over 8,000 HEIs worldwide, including 1,500 newcomers. Khalifa University rose by 25 places, leading among the UAE contenders, and ranked 177th globally, placing it among the world’s top 200. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates University, which climbed 32 positions to rank 229th, and American University of Sharjah, which moved up 60 places to rank 272nd. The University of Sharjah advanced by 106 places to rank 328th, while Abu Dhabi University rose by 110 positions to reach 391st. Ajman University improved by 37 places to rank 440th, and Zayed University ranked 595th after previously being placed between 621st and 630th position.

The rankings testify to the improvement of UAE-based HEIs across key higher education indicators, including international faculty ratio, international student diversity, employment outcomes, and faculty-student ratio.

Dr. Al Awar emphasised that the positive results reflect the alignment of academic outcomes with labour market needs. He also noted that these achievements mark another step toward building a competitive, sustainable higher education sector that supports the UAE’s vision of a world-leading knowledge-based economy.