Iraqi Prime Minister orders forming high-level committee to investigate targeting military sites

BAGHDAD, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Iraq, has ordered the formation of a high-level technical and intelligence committee to investigate the circumstances of the attack on Iraqi military sites and bases, Iraq News Agency (INA) reported.

The Official Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief Sabah Al-Numan, stated in a statement, “In a cowardly and treacherous attack, between 2:15 AM and 3:45 AM today, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, several small suicide drones targeted multiple Iraqi military sites and bases. The assault severely damaged radar systems at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, and Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar Province. No human casualties were reported.”

“Iraqi forces successfully repelled and thwarted all other attempted attacks on four additional sites across various locations, intercepting the drones and downing them before they could reach their intended targets,” he added.

“All of the targeted locations are exclusively military facilities under the control of the Iraqi security forces, managed and operated by officers and personnel from our heroic security formations,” Al-Numan confirmed.

“In response to this blatant aggression, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed S. Al-Sudani ordered the formation of a high-level technical and intelligence committee, comprising representatives from all relevant security agencies, to investigate the circumstances of the attack, identify the perpetrators, and closely follow the outcomes of the investigation,” he further stated.

The statement affirmed, "Such criminal and cowardly acts will not go unpunished. Our armed forces remain Iraq’s steadfast shield, defending our people, our territory, and our sovereignty."