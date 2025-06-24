Dubai Press Club launches second edition of Arab Podcast Programme

DUBAI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club announced the launch of the second edition of the Arab Podcast Programme, which seeks to foster the growth of audio content creation across the Arab world.

The 5-week training programme is part of DPC’s efforts to further drive the development of the region’s media industry and build the podcasting capabilities of content creators.

The second edition of the programme builds on the success of the inaugural edition launched last year. It underscores the Dubai Press Club’s continued efforts to enhance the Arab media landscape and respond to the demands of the digital age. Through hands-on training, it equips participants with professional skills and practical expertise in audio content creation.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of DPC, noted that the second edition of the programme reflects the vision of the of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to invest in Arab media talent and equip them with advanced tools and technologies.

She emphasised the growing need to strengthen Arabic content in the digital space and move from consumption to creation. The programme, she explained, is part of Dubai’s broader media vision and ongoing efforts to empower Arab youth with practical skills for the digital age.

Al Marri also highlighted Dubai’s longstanding role in driving media innovation and human capital development, adding that the initiative offers a supportive platform for aspiring Arab podcasters to gain creative, technical, and professional expertise.

The programme offers a comprehensive learning journey, covering all stages of podcast production, from concept to monetisation, while aiming to nurture a new generation of Arab content creators capable of producing compelling, high-quality audio that reflects the region’s identity.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the second edition was shaped by a deep understanding of the region’s rapidly growing podcasting sector. She noted that the programme offers hands-on training across all production stages, with enhanced content and specialised focus areas. She added that leading Arab podcasters are involved to help participants build sustainable projects.

Mahfoudha Saleh, Programme Director said the initiative reflects Dubai’s vision for advancing Arab media and focuses on equipping creators with the skills and insight to develop high-quality, globally competitive audio content.

The 5-week programme, which will start on 7 July, aims to empower both emerging and established podcasters with the skills and tools needed to thrive, driving innovation, creativity, and impactful storytelling across the Arab world’s digital media landscape. By nurturing talent and supporting the growth of the podcasting industry, the initiative reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in media excellence and a key hub for digital innovation.

The programme will conclude with a special session for graduates of the first Arab Podcast Programme, where they will share their experiences and how it helped them create unique Arab audio content. Interested participants can register for the ‘Arab Podcast Programme’ on https://dpc.org.ae/ar