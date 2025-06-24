UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement between Iran, Israel; commends US, Qatari efforts

ABU DHABI, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, and expressed hope that this development will mark a step toward de-escalation, and pave the way for an environment conducive to regional stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the diplomatic efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the constructive role of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, in facilitating the conclusion of this agreement. The UAE stressed the importance of continued effective coordination to prevent further escalation, and to mitigate the humanitarian and security repercussions across the region.

The UAE reiterated its unwavering position in calling for the utmost restraint and the prioritisation of political solutions and dialogue to prevent further conflict in the region, which hinders prospects of development and threatens the safety of its peoples.

Furthermore, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to working with regional and international partners to consolidate the pillars of peace and enhance regional and international security, stability, and development in the region and world.