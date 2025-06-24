Ammar bin Humaid attends 2025 graduation ceremony of City University Ajman

AJMAN, 24th June 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the graduation ceremony of the ninth cohort of City University Ajman (CUA) for the academic year 2025.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation of 724 students, both male and female, across undergraduate and master's programmes in various scientific disciplines.

Sheikhs, several officials, ambassadors, consuls, senior academic figures, representatives from government entities, and the families of the graduates, attended the event.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid honoured the top-performing students across academic programmes before presenting graduation certificates to all graduates.

In his remarks, the Crown Prince of Ajman expressed pride in the graduates, praising CUA for providing a comprehensive educational experience that fosters leadership, excellence, and innovation.

“We are proud of this graduating cohort, which stands as an exemplary model of ambition and dedication,” said the Crown Prince of Ajman.

He urged the graduates to continue their pursuit of knowledge and to actively contribute to the service of the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar reaffirmed that education remains a central pillar of Ajman Vision 2030, emphasising that true investment lies in human capital, equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to navigate contemporary challenges and play a vital role in building a knowledge-based society and economy.