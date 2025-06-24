Etihad Airways, Air Europa celebrate inaugural flight milestone

ABU DHABI, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Air Europa have celebrated a historic milestone as Air Europa operates its inaugural wet-lease flight from Abu Dhabi to Madrid, marking the Spanish carrier's first-ever aircraft operation from the Middle East.

The landmark Boeing 787-9 service represents a significant evolution of the partnership between the two airlines, building on their expanded codeshare agreement and frequent flyer programme cooperation. This collaboration highlights the value of strategic partnerships in improving global connectivity and offering more seamless travel options for passengers across four continents.

Etihad now offers twice-daily services to Madrid, with the afternoon EY103 service operated by Air Europa's Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring 32 Business class and 307 Economy seats. The wet-lease arrangement, alongside the expanded codeshare, strengthens the growing market between Abu Dhabi and Spain, and supports wider tourism and trade links between the two countries.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Today marks a new chapter in our partnership with Air Europa. This collaboration demonstrates how Etihad can work with strategic partners to enhance our Madrid route and offer even greater choice for travellers between the UAE and Spain. By partnering with Air Europa, we're opening exciting possibilities for our passengers seeking to explore new destinations.”

Juan José Hidalgo, Air Europa's President, added, “Partnering with Etihad Airways to launch our first Middle East service from Abu Dhabi is a major milestone for Air Europa. It allows us to better serve growing demand for travel between Spain and the UAE. Abu Dhabi is a world-class destination and an ideal platform for us to expand into new markets.”

The partnership reinforces Etihad’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for both leisure and business travel, while also strengthening links with key European markets such as Spain. Together, Etihad and Air Europa offer passengers convenient travel options to more than 130 destinations across their combined networks.