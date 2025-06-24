RAKEZ showcases industrial capabilities during strategic business trip to Russia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully concluded its business mission to Russia as part of the official UAE delegation led by the Ministry of Economy.

The tour reinforced strategic ties with Russian industrial stakeholders and showcased Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a regional hub for manufacturing and logistics.

A major highlight of the trip was the participation of RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi in the prestigious Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025. He served as a panellist in the session titled ‘Effective Non-Financial Support Measures for Industry’, where he shared Ras Al Khaimah’s journey to becoming an industrial powerhouse and the role RAKEZ plays in empowering manufacturers and exporters with a future-ready ecosystem.

Speaking at the panel, Hijjawi shed light on RAKEZ’s tailored industrial zones, streamlined business set-up processes, integrated support services, and commitment to sustainability—all of which contribute to Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal to global investors. He also emphasised RAKEZ’s alignment with national strategies such as Operation 300bn, underscoring the UAE’s push towards industrial diversification and economic resilience.

Beyond the forum, RAKEZ held a series of B2B meetings with companies from various sectors including manufacturing, logistics, transportation, technology, F&B, machinery and equipment, and chemicals. The team also engaged with delegations from industrial hubs in Russia – the Ulyanovsk region and the Republic of Udmurtia.

Additionally, the RAKEZ team met with Aleksandr Kalinin, President of OPORA, a national organisation dedicated to supporting and developing small and medium-sized enterprises across Russia, to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in empowering Russian entrepreneurs. This was followed by their participation in the Russian SME dinner hosted by the organisation, bringing together key stakeholders from the country’s SME ecosystem.

Commenting on the trip, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “Russia continues to be an important partner in our global network, and this visit was a strong step forward in deepening our industrial ties. The UAE today stands as Russia’s primary foreign economic partner in the Arab world, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 10 billion in 2024 reflecting the growing ties and business potential between the two nations. Against this backdrop, RAKEZ is playing a key role in strengthening these relations, particularly for industrial and logistical players. Through our tailor-made ecosystem, we are ready to support Russian companies that are looking to scale and expand into the UAE and beyond from Ras Al Khaimah.”

Around 1,200 Russian enterprises—including prominent names such as law firm EPAM; metal repairer and fabricator and welding equipment, transformers, and control panel supplier WGS Middle East; autonomous vehicle converter BaseTrack; and wire manufacturer Aeris Stream Copper—all operate successfully under the RAKEZ business community and have flourished in the region with the economic zone’s support.

This strategic roadshow reflects RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to attract global industrial players and foster cross-border collaboration while offering international investors access to a cost-effective, well-connected, and growth-focused business environment in Ras Al Khaimah.