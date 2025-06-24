UAE, Iranian Presidents discuss latest regional developments

ABU DHABI, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which His Highness welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.

He expressed his hope that the agreement would serve as a foundation for enhancing stability, security and peace across the Middle East.

His Highness underlined the importance of ensuring the success of the agreement in a way that benefits all the countries and peoples of the region, reiterating the UAE’s consistent stance in support of initiatives that advance peace and regional security.

President Pezeshkian thanked His Highness for the UAE’s position and solidarity with the Islamic Republic following the Israeli military’s targeting of its territory.