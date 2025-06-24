Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of 22nd Sharjah PhD Award

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the ceremony to honour the winners of the 22nd edition of the Sharjah Award for the best PhD thesis in administrative and financial sciences in the Arab world.

The event took place on Tuesday afternoon at Al Biruni Hall, University of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honoured the winners in the administrative science category.

Dr Islam Ali Al Hadidi from Egypt secured first place for his thesis titled “The impact of humble leadership on the performance and behaviours of frontline employees in the hospitality and tourism sector.”

Dr Fatima Saeed Saif Al Dhahuri from the United Arab Emirates won second place for her thesis titled “A study of the underlying causes of workplace ostracism and its impact on employee silence, with the pivotal role of ethical leadership.”

In the financial sciences category, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honoured Dr Ahmad Husein Obayya from Egypt, who was awarded first place for his thesis titled “Research on the effects of female representation on the quality of internal control: New insights from listed companies in Egypt and China.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, in his capacity as President of the University of Sharjah, also honoured the award’s sponsors. Sharjah Islamic Bank was recognised as the gold sponsor, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry was recognised as the silver sponsor.

He concluded the ceremony by taking commemorative photos with the winners, sponsors, members of the Board of Trustees and the scientific committee.

The ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by a speech delivered by Professor Dr Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and Chair of the Award’s Board of Trustees.

He highlighted the prestigious legacy of the award, which was established in 2001 by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and founder of the University of Sharjah. His Highness' belief in the importance of fostering administrative and financial culture within Arab institutions led to the establishment of the award.

Dr Agamy noted that the award has evolved over the years into a distinguished Arab platform that encourages researchers to produce applied and field-based studies addressing real-world challenges. It supports development in the administrative and financial fields and raises awareness of sound and transparent governance.

Dr Agamy praised the vital role of His Highness the university president in supporting education and knowledge through his generous patronage of the award. He stated that this patronage embodies His Highness’s enlightened vision, affirming the University of Sharjah’s dual role in academia and community development. This, he said, makes the university a unique and exemplary model in the Arab region and internationally.

The Chair of the Board of Trustees congratulated the winners on their academic distinction and noted that this year’s theses were selected with extreme care due to their significant contribution to scientific knowledge and service to Arab communities. He highlighted that winning research contributes to improving the administrative and financial landscape in the Arab world and represents a qualitative addition to the Arabic academic library.

Dr Agamy revealed that the current edition of the award received wide participation, with 131 thesis submissions from 16 Arab countries. These included 55 in administrative sciences, 69 in financial sciences, and 7 in other fields.

Following a rigorous and impartial evaluation process, the committee selected the two best theses in administrative sciences and one in financial sciences. Since the award’s launch in 2001, a total of 55 winners have been recognised, all of whom represent a vanguard of Arab researchers who have contributed to the development of administrative and financial thought in the region.

The ceremony featured visual presentations by the winning researchers, each of whom gave a detailed overview of their award-winning thesis. These presentations highlighted the research problems, objectives, methodology, key findings, and recommendations. The researchers expressed their sincere gratitude to the university president, and the award organisers for their support and encouragement.