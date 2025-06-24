INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, British University in Egypt sign MoU

CAIRO, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of UAE-based INDEX Holding, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British University in Egypt.

This collaboration aims to establish an integrated model that combines academic depth with professional expertise in medical education, scientific research, and the organisation of specialised global events.

This agreement goes beyond a typical academic partnership; it embodies INDEX’s vision as a regional powerhouse driving impact and exporting knowledge and expertise across the Arab world.

The MoU was signed during an official visit by the INDEX Holding delegation to Cairo, reflecting strategic efforts to reshape the relationship between education and industry, particularly the conference and events sector, transforming events into platforms for future, building rather than mere seasonal occasions.

The signing ceremony took place at the British University in Egypt’s headquarters and was attended by Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region and Chairman of INDEX Holding, alongside Dr. Tarek Abbas, Vice President of the British University in Egypt, along with a high dignitary of professors from the university’s medical and pharmaceutical faculties were present.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani highlighted the significance of this collaboration, emphasising that the MoU opens new horizons for fruitful partnerships reflecting the UAE’s leading role and its national institutions in supporting health and education efforts regionally and globally.

For his part, Dr. Tarek Abbas emphasised the strategic importance of this partnership with INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions. He stated that signing the MoU represents a pivotal step towards expanding regional and international cooperation in medical education, training, and continuous professional development.