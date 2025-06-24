Dubai Media Council concludes UK Media Strategy Programme

DUBAI, 24th June 2025 (WAM) -- Participants from the Dubai Media Council’s Media Leadership Programme concluded a week-long engagement in the UK, engaging in knowledge exchange with leading global media and policy institutions to deepen their international perspectives on trust, artificial intelligence, and strategic storytelling in media.

The tour brought together 25 participants from a broad range of Dubai government entities, all part of the inaugural cohort of the programme, an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to advance the development of the emirate’s media leadership talent.

The UK engagement aimed to equip participants with advanced knowledge and skills to build globally benchmarked government communication capabilities and develop media strategies that effectively convey Dubai’s role as a key player in shaping the global future of multiple sectors.

Organised as part of the programme’s international engagement plan, the visit focused on key themes shaping the future of government communication: media trust, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, national branding, and strategic communications in international relations.

Over the course of five days, participants explored best practices in media leadership and policy through a series of interactive sessions and site visits. They engaged with a diverse range of institutions spanning global media organisations, government communication departments, policy think tanks, media development organisations and technology leaders. The tour also featured insights from senior diplomats and communications experts specialising in international media.

The highlights of the UK engagement included a session led by the Thomson Foundation on media transformation and global media development and a discussion at Google that explored the future of information.

Participants visited the headquarters of the Financial Times and Sky News, where senior executives shared operational insights and editorial strategies shaping digital media. The programme included a keynote on nation branding delivered by the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign.

The tour also included a visit to Apolitical, a global public service learning platform for policymakers, where sessions focused on digital trust and the evolving relationship between institutions, data, and credibility in an age of rapid transformation. In addition, participants engaged in focused discussions with former senior UK government communication leaders on strategic messaging in national and international contexts.

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, said, “The Media Leadership Programme is a key element in our strategy to raise Dubai’s global media profile by cultivating leadership talent capable of shaping powerful, future-ready narratives that can contribute to the emirate’s development journey. The UK engagement featured in-depth discussions designed to provide insights that not only help strengthen Dubai’s government communication and media competencies but also reinforce the city’s position as a leading voice in the international media landscape. Apart from knowledge exchange, the tour aimed to build a strong network of collaboration with global players who can support Dubai’s vision for media excellence and align communication strategies with evolving global standards.”

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Dubai Media Council, said, “The tour provided the Media Leadership Programme participants a unique understanding of how institutions can adapt to change while staying rooted in the highest professional standards. From strategic diplomacy to data-driven storytelling, the ideas shared during this tour will support the programme’s objective of developing a new generation of media leaders who are equipped to navigate global shifts with confidence and clarity.”

Launched in January this year, the Media Leadership Programme is a flagship initiative that forms part of the Dubai Media Council’s efforts to foster leadership talent capable of crafting innovative, impactful, and compelling narratives that communicate the emirate’s remarkable achievements and development agenda to the world. By engaging with renowned media organisations and influential thought leaders, both in the UAE and globally, it also aims to strengthen the strategic capabilities of media leaders across Dubai government entities.