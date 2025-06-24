Abu Dhabi marks Hijri year with citywide decorations

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport, through Abu Dhabi City Municipality, is decorating the Corniche and several city bridges with illuminated sculptures and paintings to celebrate the arrival of the Hijri year 1447.

These artistic displays reflect the spirituality and noble values of the Islamic occasion, while enhancing the beauty of Abu Dhabi in line with the emirate’s ongoing urban and cultural renaissance.

The illuminated pieces feature designs inspired by Islamic architecture, nature, and Emirati heritage, with the phrase “Hijri Year 1447” engraved across them. The lighting uses a golden yellow base, elegantly accented with white, pistachio and sky blue hues, creating a vibrant aesthetic. Flashing lighting units and geometric motifs complement the installations, delivering messages of celebration and positive energy to the community.

Particular focus was given to the Abu Dhabi Corniche, where Eid al-Adha and Hijri New Year decorations have been harmoniously combined. Among them are illuminated curtains suspended between lampposts, displaying joyful white lighting alongside golden yellow, pistachio and sky blue tones.

All decorations were installed with full safety and quality considerations. Energy-saving LED lights, weather-resistant materials and secure electrical components were used. The sizes and placements of the pieces have been carefully selected to suit the street dimensions, ensuring safety for both pedestrians and road users.