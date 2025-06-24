Austria records 42% drop in asylum applications

VIENNA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The latest official data from Austria revealed a significant decline of 42 percent in the number of asylum applications submitted in May, with only 1,443 applications filed, compared to the same month last year.

Gerhard Karner, Austria’s Minister of the Interior, stated that ongoing measures to combat irregular migration, the suspension of family reunification for asylum seekers, and the introduction of in-kind assistance cards instead of cash support have all played a substantial role in easing pressure and reducing the number of asylum requests.

The Austrian Ministry of the Interior also announced that the number of shelters dedicated to refugees has been reduced from over 30 to just eight over the past two years, clearly reflecting the decline in asylum applications across the country.