Sharjah Startup Studio concludes 2024 cohort with 19 high-potential startups

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) hosted the Demo Day for its flagship Sharjah Startup Studio (S3) on 23rd June at YourSpace in Aljada, celebrating the graduation of its 2024 cohort.

The event marked the conclusion of a six-month programme that supported 19 high-potential startups in scaling operations and preparing for regional and global expansion.

The event was attended by Najla Al Midfa, Vice-Chairperson of Sheraa, and Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa.

Focused on Sheraa’s four Centres of Excellence—education technology, sustainability, creative industries and manufacturing—the programme aligned with national priorities and Sharjah’s innovation vision. Startups received strategic guidance, expert mentorship, operational support and direct access to partners and markets.

The 2024 cohort was selected from more than 2,300 applications across 75 countries. Collectively, the startups raised about US$19.3 million in funding and generated revenues exceeding $21.9 million. They also received support from over 30 business, marketing and operations experts, along with complimentary workspace and business licences in Sharjah.

Al Nuaimi said Sheraa remains committed to enabling resilient, high-impact ventures that create long-term value, noting, “S3 Demo Day reflects Sheraa’s efforts to build a strong pipeline of ventures aligned with national goals and economic growth.”

Built on three pillars—Scaling, Securing and Supporting—the S3 programme offered participants a tailored roadmap, one-on-one coaching, technical advisory and hands-on workshops in product development, business modelling and go-to-market strategy. Founders also gained access to Sheraa’s Centres of Excellence partners and participated in field visits with entities including Microsoft, BEEAH Group, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Startups also received training in conscious leadership and team-building, as well as pitch coaching to strengthen investor presentations and growth plans.

Demo Day brought together investors, entrepreneurs and strategic partners to explore market-ready innovations and connect with founders poised for growth.

Among the 19 startups showcased were: Squirrel Education, a gamified platform teaching financial literacy through simulations; Little Sprouties, offering sustainable baby and toddler food using UAE-sourced ingredients; City Greens Innovation, promoting vertical farming through AI-powered automation; Damdoum, a gamified cultural app featuring MENA dialects and brand engagement; Schoolvoice, a school-parent communication platform enhancing engagement.

Sheraa’s Demo Day reaffirmed Sharjah’s growing role as a hub for innovation-driven entrepreneurship and globally scalable ventures.