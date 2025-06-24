SGCA Award calls on next gen of communicators to inspire change

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its 12th edition, the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2025 has opened submissions for four prominent categories dedicated to children, adolescents and youth.

Selected from a total of 23 categories, these include: Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents, Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication, and two subcategories under Best Communication Targeting Youth — Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth, and Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices.

These categories reflect SGCA’s mission to spotlight creative communication efforts that empower future generations, support talent and foster positive behavioural and social development.

The Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents category honours initiatives that influence children’s and adolescents’ development and sense of responsibility. The Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication recognises youth-led communication solutions that promote transparency and public awareness.

The two subcategories under Best Communication Targeting Youth focus on programmes that encourage youth entrepreneurship and campaigns that shape values and behaviours using digital tools. Applications close on Thursday, 24th July, 2025 via https://gca.sgmb.ae/en.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said the award reflects the emirate’s vision to empower youth as community builders, adding, “Allocating award categories specifically for youth-led and youth-focused initiatives demonstrates our belief in communication as a tool for awareness, innovation and capability-building within a diverse, culturally conscious society.”

“Today’s youth are not waiting for opportunities—they are creating them, and redefining how institutions engage with society through smart, dynamic communication,” she added.

She also highlighted that, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the award continues to foster models of engagement that reinforce the emirate’s standing as a hub for government communication rooted in intellectual leadership and community development.

The Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents category recognises initiatives that promote creativity, critical thinking, cultural identity and life skills through education, media, games or books. Evaluation focuses on originality, engagement, impact, technological integration and sustainability.

The Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication category celebrates youth-led efforts that address social issues through innovative communication tools. Projects are assessed on creativity, public engagement, long-term impact and partnerships with public or private entities.

The Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth subcategory focuses on initiatives that support youth entrepreneurship through training, mentorship and problem-solving in areas like funding and employment. Submissions are judged on impact, scalability, innovation, and inclusivity.

The Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices subcategory highlights digital campaigns that influence youth behaviour and values. Evaluation covers creativity, audience engagement, behavioural outcomes and long-term viability.

These categories celebrate communication initiatives that elevate young voices, encourage innovation and strengthen intergenerational understanding. In 2024, SGCA attracted more than 3,800 entries from 44 countries. The 2025 edition continues to provide a global platform for ideas that shape tomorrow’s world.