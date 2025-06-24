CDA, Dubai Culture launch ‘Zad Rashid’ initiative to inspire children to read, uphold cultural values

DUBAI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has announced the launch of the ‘Zad Rashid’ initiative.

Aimed at nurturing a culture of reading among children in Dubai and strengthening their national and linguistic identity, the initiative, among other activities, includes the distribution of 1,000 complete home libraries curated specifically for young readers.

Each library comprises 25 carefully selected books, 80 percent of which are authored by Emirati writers and 20% by Arab authors residing in the UAE. This reflects a clear commitment to supporting local authors and publishers and reaffirms Dubai’s position as a hub for creativity and knowledge.

The initiative is aligned with the shared vision of both entities to instil cultural and educational values in the younger generation and raise community awareness under the theme ‘Hand in Hand,’ in keeping with the goals of the ‘Year of Community’ campaign. The initiative also complements the strategic direction of Dubai’s government towards building a cohesive, enlightened, and sustainable society.

‘Zad Rashid’ seeks to instil a love of reading, encourage critical thinking, enrich the Arabic language, and offer children an engaging and meaningful alternative to screen-based entertainment. It also promotes a deeper connection with public libraries and other sources of knowledge. In this context, CDA and Dubai Culture presented 25 Emirati families a home library complete with a selection of 25 diverse books as a gesture of appreciation for their commitment to borrowing from the Dubai Public Library Network.

The initiative will see a panel discussion titled ‘The Importance of Reading in Building an Informed Society’ bringing together Emirati authors, children, and their parents to foster meaningful dialogue between writers and readers and to inspire a new generation of literary talents.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, emphasised that ‘Zad Rashid’ represents a long-term intellectual investment initiative supporting a cultural and human mission to embed the reading habit among families and to help children connect with their cultural and linguistic heritage through compelling and enriching content.

She added, “This initiative reflects the integration of efforts between Dubai’s cultural and community development institutions. It places the child and the family at the heart of cultural development, while reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to nurturing a knowledge-rich environment that fosters thought, instils belonging, and restores the book’s place in the lives of future generations.

Hala Badri, Director-General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, affirmed that the ‘Zad Rashid’ initiative underscores the Authority’s keenness to support Dubai’s creative ecosystem. It also highlights efforts to create an environment that promotes a culture of reading among children and youth to enrich their knowledge base, develop their capacity for constructive critical thinking, and spark their creative potential.

She added, “Reading is the fuel of knowledge, the key to learning, and one of the fundamental tools for societal development and human empowerment. It lies at the heart of our leadership’s vision to prepare educated generations capable of achieving excellence and meeting the demands of the future. The initiative aligns with our sectoral priorities to support and empower creative talents and shed light on the role of Emirati authors in raising community awareness and contributing through their publications to highlighting the country’s rich history and authentic Emirati culture.”

The initiative is expected to motivate children to visit public libraries more frequently and reduce their reliance on digital media by offering a valuable and entertaining alternative that supports the development of imagination, dialogue, and critical thinking.

The CDA, in cooperation with its partners, will continue to introduce meaningful initiatives that celebrate national identity, support childhood development, and establish a comprehensive model for sustainable social development.

Aiming to plant the seed of imagination in every Emirati child’s mind, ‘Zad Rashid’ is an inspired attempt to lead the younger generation into a future filled with creativity by introducing them to the reading habit one book at a time.