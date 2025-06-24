SEDD promotes economic, investment opportunities with Oman

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) organised a virtual workshop in coordination with UAE Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

The workshop aimed to promote promising economic sectors and investment opportunities in the emirate of Sharjah.

This comes as part of strengthening the strong economic relations between Sharjah and the Sultanate of Oman, expanding cooperation, and exploring investment opportunities in Sharjah.

The workshop was attended by a number of officials, representatives of government and private entities, and investors from various sectors.

The workshop highlighted the investment opportunities available in Sharjah and reviewed successful experiences in the fields of manufacturing, supply chains, industrial zones, transformation industries, and other sectors.

Commenting on that, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, pointed out that Sharjah is keen on providing an ideal investment climate and ensuring business continuity at the area, which contributes to encouraging companies to develop their businesses and facilitate as well as to attract more investments.

“Such thing can be achieved by adopting policies and providing advanced services that contribute to facilitating investor procedures and stimulating economic growth, in line with the Emirate’s vision to enhance and support economic sustainability. All of this is adopted due to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the pursuit of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.”

The workshop was presented by Dr. Amr Saleh, the Economic Advisor at SEDD, in the presence of Masoud Obaid Al Mazrouei, Head of Economic Affairs Section at UAE Embassy in Sultanate of Oman, and a number of officials and advisors from OCCI.

The presentation delivered by SEDD covered the development of licences and establishments in the emirate of Sharjah over the past ten years, as well as investment indicators in the emirate, the volume of trade exchange between the two sides, major projects currently underway, the most promising investment sectors in Sharjah, and investment opportunities in existing projects in the emirate.

Likewise, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in priority sectors, including industrial and commercial investment, and the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge between economic institutions in the two countries.

At the end of the workshop, the participants emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and activating communication platforms between investors and businesspeople in both countries, which will enhance the investment environment, contribute to supporting trade, transferring knowledge, and consolidating a sustainable economic partnership that serves the goals of both parties.