Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority wins 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Award

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has been named a winner of the 2025 Middle East & Africa Inspiring Workplaces Awards, placing it among the region’s most visionary and people-first organisations.

The award, presented by the Inspiring Workplaces Group, recognises organisations that lead the way in fostering inclusive, purpose-driven, and empowering workplace cultures.

ECA was selected from a competitive pool of organisations across the Middle East and Africa and was celebrated for its commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive. The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony held on June 4, 2025.

Sana Suhail, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said, “This award is a reflection of the inspiration we draw every day from the children we serve. Their creativity, imagination, and resilience have shaped the way we think about our work and our workplace. We set out to build a culture that mirrors the wonder, curiosity, and strength we see in young children - and this recognition affirms that vision. It’s a proud moment for our team and a reminder that when we design our workplaces with the same care and imagination we bring to early childhood development, extraordinary things happen.”

Established in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority promotes optimal child development and wellbeing, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. Its internal culture, built on trust, inclusion, and shared purpose, plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and lasting change across its programs in health and nutrition, child protection, family support, and early education.

Examples of initiatives that have become part of the workplace culture and which have inspired other entities to adopt the same across Abu Dhabi include Meeting-free Fridays, Discovery Days and a ban on work-related communications after working hours and on weekends, except if urgent. Moreover, every new joiner receives a Culture Playbook, to help promote the desired behaviors and the employee experience and journey is carefully curated from recruitment stage until their final day.

Now in its 10th year, the Inspiring Workplaces Awards are the world’s leading non-survey-based awards recognising organisations that prioritise people in everything they do. Each organisation is assessed on six key pillars: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of regional experts using a rigorous and transparent evaluation process.