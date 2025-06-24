Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah

DUBAI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered condolences on the passing of Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, at Majlis Obaidullah in Dubai.

Sheikh Khaled extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace, and recalled the virtues of the deceased and his outstanding contributions to charitable, humanitarian and voluntary work across the UAE and beyond.

Also offering condolences, along with H.H. Sheikh Khaled, were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.