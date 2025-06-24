National Rehabilitation Centre marks World Drug Day with nationwide prevention efforts

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- In support of the World Drug Day, observed annually on 26th June, the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) in Abu Dhabi is reaffirming its strategic role in advancing national efforts to prevent and treat addiction.

The Centre’s participation underscores a continued commitment to raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promoting a culture of prevention, recovery, and social responsibility.

To mark the occasion, the NRC has launched a series of awareness activities and educational initiatives targeting various segments of society. These include public forums, interactive workshops, and community events designed to engage families and youth while promoting dialogue and understanding around the importance of prevention.

One of the highlights of this year’s observance is the NRC’s participation in the 2025 Drug Prevention Forum, held under the theme “An Aware Family... A Safe Society” at The Galleria Mall on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. Organised by the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Council and Abu Dhabi Police, the forum is taking place from 20th to 29th June and features interactive activities and sessions designed to inspire awareness and support drug-free lifestyles.

In parallel, the NRC is organising the “From Prevention to Recovery” World Drug Day Forum at Al Falah Mall in Abu Dhabi, along with another forum at Al Ain Mall in Al Ain City, in partnership with the Anti-Narcotics Department of Abu Dhabi Police. Both forums, running from June 25 to 29, bring the Centre’s awareness initiatives to new audiences across the Emirate.

Additionally, the NRC will host an awareness-raising sports race at Yas Mall on June 29, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, highlighting the role of physical activity and healthy routines in preventing addiction. The Centre will also participate in a field event hosted by Dubai Police at Dubai Festival City Mall on July 1, reinforcing its role in the UAE’s national response to drug abuse.

Complementing these public initiatives, the NRC is leading a nationwide media campaign to raise awareness and broaden outreach. Prevention messages are being broadcast at 100 ADNOC service stations across the UAE, including 46 in Abu Dhabi, 19 in Al Ain, 8 in Al Dhafra, 13 in Dubai, and 14 in the Northern Emirates. Meanwhile, digital screens at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi are displaying targeted prevention messages throughout June 26, reaching a wide and diverse audience.

Commenting on this, Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Centre, emphasised, “The World Drug Day is a global call to strengthen prevention efforts and promote social solidarity in safeguarding individuals, particularly youth, from falling into the trap of addiction. The NRC continues to carry out its national mission by delivering high-quality treatment and rehabilitation services, while also playing a key role in community outreach and scientific research. Our holistic approach combines both therapeutic and preventive dimensions.”

Alketbi added that the Centre maintains strong partnerships with health, education, and security entities at both the local and international levels, supporting the development of a comprehensive and scientifically grounded framework to combat drug abuse effectively and compassionately.

The National Rehabilitation Centre offers integrated medical and psychological care and implements awareness and preventive programs across schools and universities. Through its ongoing efforts, the NRC contributes to advancing the sustainable development goals, particularly those related to health, well-being, and quality of life, while working to build a safer, healthier, and more resilient society free from the harms of substance abuse.